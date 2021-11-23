Menu

The Morning Show
November 23 2021 10:47am
06:26

Tips and gadgets to improve your posture

Chiropractor Nekessa Remy demonstrates how posture straps, towels, braces and ports tape can be used to help correct your posture.

