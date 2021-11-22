Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 22 2021 6:14pm
01:58

Saskatchewan prepares for arrival of COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine

On Monday, the provincial government announced over 112,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in Saskatchewan within days.

