Saskatchewan prepares for arrival of COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine

Shipments of the recently approved COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine will soon arrive to Saskatchewan.

On Monday, the provincial government announced over 112,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in Saskatchewan within days. It will be enough to immunize every child in the five to 11 age group, according to health officials.

The pediatric vaccine was given approval by Health Canada on Friday.

“This is welcome news for families that want the protection that immunization provides for their children against serious disease,” wrote Health Minister Paul Merriman in a release distributed on Monday. “The immunization of this age cohort will also help to reduce transmission of the virus and ensure that children can continue to enjoy their friends and activities.”

Parents or guardians will need to provide consent for the shot.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the pediatric vaccine will be available across the province at 221 clinics in 141 communities. Appointments for children can be booked online beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. CST.

A variety of clinics will be offered, including walk-in, booked appointments and extended hours for added convenience.

There will also be over 100 schools with clinics focusing on ensuring a parent or guardian is in attendance to support the child during their immunization appointment. More information on in-school clinics will be shared with families directly.

The initial focus for the SHA regarding clinics will be to accommodate a large number of patients and offer extended and weekend hours. As immunization continues, the health authority will shift to providing a more targeted approach.

The Saskatchewan government website will have more updated information on locations of participating pharmacies when pharmacies received their supply.

