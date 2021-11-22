SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s below 1,000 active cases for first time since mid-August

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 4:05 pm
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Saskatchewan has not recorded less than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases since August — until Monday.

The provincial government announced one COVID-19 death along with 73 new infections and 121 more recoveries.

However, the province’s active case count fell to 998, which was the first time active cases were below 1,000 since Aug. 14, 2021 when there were 958 active cases.

Read more: Saskatchewan prepares for arrival of COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine

New cases were located in the following zones:

  • far northeast – one
  • northwest – three
  • north central – 13
  • Saskatoon – 11
  • central east – four
  • Regina – 10
  • southwest – two
  • south central – 11
  • southeast – 10

According to public health, just over 31 per cent of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39 years, while over 47 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

On the hospital front, 152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. This includes 117 inpatient hospitalizations and 35 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 152 patients, 108 were not fully vaccinated.

Read more: Next wave could be Saskatchewan’s worst, modelling shows

There are also eight residents in out-of-province ICUs receiving treatment.

The seven-day daily average of new cases is down to 105, or just under nine new cases per 100,000.

Other statistics from Monday’s update show there were 1,137 daily new COVID-19 tests and 1,039 new reported doses in the province.

