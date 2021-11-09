Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 9 2021 12:54pm
04:35

Microbiologist on new possible COVID variant, booster shots

RUH head of clinical microbiology Dr. Joseph Blondeau joins Global News Morning to discuss the new COVID variant reported in the province, along with booster vaccines and vaccinating kids.

Advertisement

Video Home