Global News Morning Saskatoon November 9 2021 12:54pm 04:35 Microbiologist on new possible COVID variant, booster shots RUH head of clinical microbiology Dr. Joseph Blondeau joins Global News Morning to discuss the new COVID variant reported in the province, along with booster vaccines and vaccinating kids.