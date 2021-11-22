Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 22 2021 1:36pm
02:52

Alberta Ballet set to bring The Nutcracker back to the stage this holiday season

Young dancers Krystyna and Sophia Sereda chat about the upcoming Alberta Ballet production of The Nutcracker, set to be held in Edmonton Dec. 2-5.

