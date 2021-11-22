Global News Morning Edmonton November 22 2021 1:36pm 02:52 Alberta Ballet set to bring The Nutcracker back to the stage this holiday season Young dancers Krystyna and Sophia Sereda chat about the upcoming Alberta Ballet production of The Nutcracker, set to be held in Edmonton Dec. 2-5. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8393112/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8393112/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?