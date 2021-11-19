Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather
November 19 2021 10:11am
01:11

November 19th Weather Update with Kahla Evans

Clearing and warming up for the first half of the weekend, getting cooler towards the end. Here’s Weather Specialist Kahla Evans with a look at the forecast for southern Manitoba.

Advertisement

Video Home