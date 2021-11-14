Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
November 14 2021 4:02pm
05:43

A new perspective about styles of wine produced

A historical wine region in Portugal is undergoing a bit of a transformation and changing peoples perceptions about the styles of wine that are being produced. Wine expert Gurvinder Bhatia explains.

