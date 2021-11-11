Menu

anti-vax movement
November 11 2021 8:34pm
02:07

Anger in Kelowna after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted by anti-vaxxers

A group of protesters hijacked the Remembrance Day ceremony down by Kelowna’s Cenotaph and much of it was caught on camera. Jules Knox reports.

