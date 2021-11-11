Menu

November 11 2021 5:15pm
01:32

Ajax, Ont. man dead in early-morning shooting

Police in Ajax, Ont., are looking into a shooting in a residential neighbourhood on Thursday morning that left one man dead. Albert Delitala reports.

