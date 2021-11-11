Ajax November 11 2021 5:15pm 01:32 Ajax, Ont. man dead in early-morning shooting Police in Ajax, Ont., are looking into a shooting in a residential neighbourhood on Thursday morning that left one man dead. Albert Delitala reports. Man dies after shooting at residence in Ajax, police say REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8367994/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8367994/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?