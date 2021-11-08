Menu

November 8 2021 6:09pm
00:49

Environment Canada confirms tornado ripped through UBC Saturday evening

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado occurred at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus on Saturday evening.

