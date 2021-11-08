Tornado occurred near UBC Saturday, Environment Canada confirms

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado occurred at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus on Saturday evening.

The organization says the tornado moved through the area at 5:10 p.m.

Residents reported hail, wind, and rain at the time.

The tornado has been given an EF0 rating by Environment and Climate Change Canada, in collaboration with The Northern Tornadoes Project.

The estimated wind speed was 90 to 110 km/h at its peak, Environment Canada said.

The tornado led to fallen trees, downed power lines, and damage to vehicles.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike Gismondi said Sunday that this event was “extremely rare,” noting that smaller waterspouts are common over the Strait of Georgia, but nothing this strong or long-lasting.

1:00 Large waterspout swirls in Vancouver Large waterspout swirls in Vancouver

Cleanup efforts are still underway Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are looking for pictures or videos of the event and/or resulting damage.