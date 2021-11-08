Menu

Health Care Workers
November 8 2021 6:07pm
00:53

Seven Oaks hospital attack exposes need for public support: WRHA head

An update on the health care worker who was viciously stabbed at Seven Oaks, plus a concerned WRHA CEO, who says workers continue to face verbal attacks.

