Coronavirus
December 16 2020 5:44pm
01:28

Manitoba’s first vaccine doses

Manitoba health-care workers received the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in our province, and while it is an important day, officials say we still have a long way to go. Marney Blunt reports.

