Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba premier says health care workers will get paid admin leave during self-isolation

On Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced that the government will be compensating health care workers who are required to self-isolate due to potential exposure to COVID-19 by providing administrative leave for the full 14-day isolation period. Pallister said that paid leave will help those who are self-isolating to “protect themselves, their patients, and their coworkers.” He also announced that all Manitobans will receive protected unpaid leave if they are required to take time away from work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.