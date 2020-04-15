Coronavirus outbreak: Pallister outlines agenda for emergency sitting of Manitoba Legislature

The Manitoba Legislature has convened for a one-day emergency session Wednesday. Speaking to reporters that afternoon, Manitoba Prmeier Brian Pallister outlined some of the measures the house was taking up in the emergency session, including giving Manitoba’s chief public health officer new powers to prohibit people from travelling to, from or within a given area. Another bill would allow the province to prohibit price-gouging during emergencies and set fixed prices for necessary goods and services. Other bills are aimed at providing relief to people affected by the economic fallout from COVID-19.