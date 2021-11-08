Okanagan player says he’s been bullied out of high school basketball

A 16 year-old South Okanagan high school basketball player says he has been bullied out playing his last year of high school basketball. Tavian Gaudiuso says he transferred from Penticton Secondary School earlier this spring to Summerland Secondary School to avoid being bullied.

But as Travis Lowe reports Gaudiuso has been ruled ineligible to play for 12 months because his case doesn’t meet the criteria that B.C. School Sports has set out for bullying.