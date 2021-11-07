Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 7 2021 9:47pm
02:08

This is BC: Called up to the big leagues

A B.C. family was recently able to cheer on their loved one in person soon after he was called up to the big leagues. Jay Durant has more one of the Nashville Predators’ new recruits.

Advertisement

Video Home