Global News Hour at 6 BC November 7 2021 9:42pm 02:02 B.C. travellers gear up to head south on eve of U.S. border reopening Thousands of Canadians are getting ready to head south this week after the U.S. lifts restrictions on recreational border crossings on Monday. Grace Ke reports.