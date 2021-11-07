Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 7 2021 9:42pm
02:02

B.C. travellers gear up to head south on eve of U.S. border reopening

Thousands of Canadians are getting ready to head south this week after the U.S. lifts restrictions on recreational border crossings on Monday. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home