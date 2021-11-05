Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech
November 5 2021 9:31pm
01:55

BC Supreme Court rules in Edward Rogers favour

A BC Supreme Court Justice has handed effective control of Rogers Communications to the son of the founding family, giving Edward Rogers the power to replace five independent directors without holding a shareholder meeting. The Rogers family has been at war with itself over the fate of the multi-billion dollar company, which plans a takeover of Calgary-based Shaw Communications in a deal that would reshape Canada’s cable and wireless markets. Paul Johnson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home