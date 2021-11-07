Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Rogers will not appeal B.C. Supreme Court ruling that upheld board overhaul

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2021 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Supreme Court rules in Edward Rogers favour' BC Supreme Court rules in Edward Rogers favour
WATCH: BC Supreme Court rules in Edward Rogers favour

Rogers Communications Inc. says it won’t appeal a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that upheld Edward Rogers’ reconstituted board of directors.

The son of the company’s founder used his authority as head of the family trust — which holds 97.5 per cent of voting shares — to replace several board members with his own hand-picked directors after he was ousted as chair.

Read more: Edward Rogers’ board overhaul is valid, B.C. Supreme Court decides

His new board then re-elected him to its helm.

Edward Rogers’ mother and two sisters, who are also board members, opposed the moves, saying they went against the company’s governance practices.

He took the case to the Supreme Court in B.C., where the company is incorporated.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick on Friday affirmed Edward Rogers’ authority to make changes to the board without holding a shareholder meeting.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Rogers tagRogers communications tagEdward Rogers tagMartha Rogers tagRogers family drama tagRogers Family Feud tagLoretta Rogers tagrogers bc court tagRogers decision tagrogers tsx tagBritish Supreme Court tagRogers court ruling tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers