Celebration
November 4 2021 6:25pm
01:37

Winnipeg school celebrates Diwali

One Winnipeg school is making sure to celebrate Diwali, or The Festival of Lights, for the first time. Abigail Turner takes us to Ecole South Pointe to see how they’re making sure all are represented.

