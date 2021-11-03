Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 3 2021 7:41am
06:11

HFX Wanderers FC get set for Fan Appreciation Match

We check in with Derek Martin, founder & president of HFX Wanderers FC, to find out more about the final home match of the 2021 campaign.

