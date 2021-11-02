Menu

COVID-19 Toronto
November 2 2021 5:54pm
02:24

Patty’s Place, a new dementia care centre in Halton Region

Located in Oakville, Patty’s Place is a new dementia care centre offering personalized and compassionate care for those living with dementia in Halton Region. Susan Hay has the story.

