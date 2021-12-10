Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 10 2021 6:49pm
02:44

Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose

Multiple people have now tested positive since attending the Giants of Africa gala on the weekend. Shallima Maharaj has the story.

