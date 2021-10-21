Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 21 2021 6:26pm 02:03 COVID-19: 147 staff at SickKids placed on unpaid leave for not providing proof of full vaccination status Nearly 150 staff members at Sick Kids Hospital have been placed on unpaid leave for not providing proof that they are fully vaccinated. Erica Vella reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8288193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8288193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?