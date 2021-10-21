Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 21 2021 6:26pm
02:03

COVID-19: 147 staff at SickKids placed on unpaid leave for not providing proof of full vaccination status

Nearly 150 staff members at Sick Kids Hospital have been placed on unpaid leave for not providing proof that they are fully vaccinated. Erica Vella reports.

