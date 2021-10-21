Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

147 SickKids Hospital staff on unpaid leave for not providing proof of full COVID vaccination

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: What are the political, moral impacts of anti-vaccine protests at hospitals?' Coronavirus: What are the political, moral impacts of anti-vaccine protests at hospitals?
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus: What are the political, moral impacts of anti-vaccine protests at hospitals? – Sep 13, 2021

SickKids Hospital says 147 of its members are on unpaid leave for not providing proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hospital said it has 8,258 staff members that include corporate, clinical and research staff who are onsite and work from home.

SickKids said as of Thursday morning, 98.2 per cent of its staff are fully immunized.

For the 147 staff members who are considered unvaccinated, 19.1 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

Those who have not provided complete documentation of a full round of vaccination have been placed on unpaid leave, the hospital said.

Read more: Ontario science table supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for hospital workers

“It is our hope that every staff member who is currently not fully vaccinated will become fully vaccinated at their earliest opportunity and return from leave,” SickKids said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital said it does not anticipate any disruptions to patient care as a result of the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The Ontario government’s policy is that hospital staff must either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing for the virus.

However, many hospitals have gone above and beyond the provincial mandate by skipping the testing option and requiring the COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory in order to be employed.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said earlier this week that it supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for hospital workers and that it would reduce the risk of staff shortages because fewer employees would be likely to get infected.

Read more: Several Ontario hospitals jointly enact mandatory COVID vaccine policy; extends to new hires

Premier Doug Ford asked last week whether requiring all hospital workers be immunized against the virus would worsen staff shortages and impact services.

The advisory group said a mandatory vaccination policy is evidence-based and would make hospital settings safer.

Among the general population in the province, there are 83.5 per cent of the aged 12 and older population fully vaccinated with 87.7 per cent having one dose.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Ford encourages health-care workers to get vaccinated, but won’t make mandatory' Ontario Premier Ford encourages health-care workers to get vaccinated, but won’t make mandatory
Ontario Premier Ford encourages health-care workers to get vaccinated, but won’t make mandatory – Jul 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario COVID tagSickKids tagSickKids Hospital tagToronto Hospital tagOntario hospital tagMandatory Vaccine Policy tagUnpaid leave tagmandatory COVID vaccine policy tagSickKids Hospital covid policy tagSickKids staff tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers