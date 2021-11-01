Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 1 2021 6:10am
05:04

Drawing the Curtain for the Return of Community Theatre

Community theatre is returning in many parts of our region. Bedford Players Community Theatre has been operating for 40 years and is finally back on stage this month after an 18-month hiatus.

