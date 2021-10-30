Manitoba PC leadership committee official addresses voting irregularity concerns, says about 17K ballots returned
George Orle of the Manitoba PC leadership committee on Saturday addressed concerns over voting irregularities that had arisen during the campaign, saying the party replaced more than 1,000 ballots it confirmed had not been received. He said about 17,000 ballots out of the potential 25,000 were received and while there were complications at getting the vote out, the campaign was “far away from inept.”