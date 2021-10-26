The Morning Show October 26 2021 10:46am 06:36 Practicing mindfulness for your mental health Global BC’s community reporter Michael Newman breaks down the myths and misconceptions about mindfulness and how you can stay on top of it. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325873/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325873/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?