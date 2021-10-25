Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 25 2021 9:46pm
01:13

COVID-19: Regional impact of unvaccinated health care employees

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has a closer look at how the potential reduction of health care workers breaks down by region across the province.

Advertisement

Video Home