Canada
October 25 2021 5:25pm
02:01

Number of ER closures expected to get worse before it gets better

Emergency room closures in Nova Scotia continue to be driven by a nurse and doctor shortage, and it’s expected to get worse before it gets better. Jesse Thomas has more.

