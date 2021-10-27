Nova Scotia reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, mostly in Central Zone

Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said 22 cases were in the Central Zone and four were in the Northern Zone.

With 14 recoveries, there are now 146 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,075 tests on Tuesday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 83.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Another four schools have been notified of an exposure on Tuesday. A full list of school exposures can be found here.

Story continues below advertisement

Changes to self-isolation for children

In a separate release, the province said beginning on Nov. 1, all domestic travellers to Nova Scotia age 12 and up will have self-isolation requirements based on their own vaccination status.

Everyone 12 and older will need to have their own Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form reflecting their own vaccination status.

People who were fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving do not have to self-isolate upon entering the province, but testing is recommended. Those who are not fully vaccinated must isolate for at least seven days and get two negative test results to stop isolating after the seven days.

“When we shifted to isolation based on vaccination status in June, vaccine was just becoming available for children, so they followed the rules for the least vaccinated adult they were traveling with,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“Since then, there has been ample opportunity for children 12 and over to get vaccinated. It’s time to treat them the same as adults in our border policy.”

Children who are 11 and under will continue to isolate with the least vaccination adult they are travelling with and can be included on the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form with the adult.

Story continues below advertisement

International travellers must continue to follow federal requirements under the Quarantine Act.