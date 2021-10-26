COVID-19: N.S. reports its 100th death, 7 new cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports one death, seven new cases of COVID-19 and 24 recoveries on Tuesday.

The person who died as a result of the virus is a woman in her 70s in the Western Zone, said the province.

The seven cases are all in the Central Zone.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 134 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,917 tests the day before.

As of Monday, 1,564,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 756,880 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 1,311 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 1,376 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. There are 1,236 resolved cases.