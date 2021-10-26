SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports its 100th death, 7 new cases Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 2:17 pm
Emergency room closures in Nova Scotia continue to be driven by a nurse and doctor shortage, and it’s expected to get worse before it gets better. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia reports one death, seven new cases of COVID-19 and 24 recoveries on Tuesday.

The person who died as a result of the virus is a woman in her 70s in the Western Zone, said the province.

The seven cases are all in the Central Zone.

COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 death, 57 new cases over past 3 days

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 134 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,917 tests the day before.

As of Monday, 1,564,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 756,880 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 1,311 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 1,376 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. There are 1,236 resolved cases.

