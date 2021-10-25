COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 death, 57 new cases over past 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one death, 57 new COVID-19 cases, and 63 recoveries since the last update on Friday.

The province said a man in his 70s in Western Zone died as a result of the virus.

Of the new cases, there are 29 in Central Zone, 17 in Northern Zone, 10 in Western Zone and one case in Eastern Zone.

Also, the province said five patients in a non-COVID unit at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville have now tested positive for virus as part of an outbreak at the facility. One person is in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) said it continues to test patients at the hospital, as well as staff and doctors identified as close contacts.

“As a precaution, NSHA has made testing available for staff and doctors on site who want to get tested,” the province said in a release.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 152 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital, including two in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,269 tests on October 22; 2,599 tests on October 23; and 2,056 tests on October 24.

As of Sunday, 1,562,774 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 755,858 Nova Scotians have received their second dose and 1,037 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,369 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths. There are 1,212 resolved cases.