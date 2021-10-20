Menu

Alberta economy
October 20 2021 9:41pm
01:50

Edmonton area businesses respond to record inflation rate

On Wednesday, Stats Canada announced the rate of inflation rate in Canada hit 4.4 per cent, the highest since 2003. Breanna Karstens-Smith looks at how local businesses are coping.

