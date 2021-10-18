Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 18 2021 10:22pm
01:46

New poll suggest B.C. small businesses can’t afford paid sick leave

A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses shows that local “mom and pop” shops can’t afford to pay for a permanent sick leave program.

