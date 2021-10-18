Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 18 2021 10:20pm
01:01

COVID-19: Vaccine support for B.C. kids aged 5 to 11

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on if we expected vaccinations for 5 to 11 year-olds to be similar to what we’ve been seeing in the 12 to 17 range and where the division lies.

