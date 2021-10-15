Halloween October 15 2021 2:18pm 01:58 Halloween decorations inspired by Tim Burton delight passersby in Vaudreuil-Dorion The Nightmare Before Christmas has come to life in Vaudreuil-Dorion in time for Halloween. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more. Vaudreuil-Dorion turns heads with Tim Burton-inspired spooky Halloween display REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8269418/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8269418/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?