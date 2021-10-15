Vaudreuil-Dorion turns heads with Tim Burton-inspired spooky Halloween display

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion’s latest outdoor themed display is turning heads and screams, “this is Halloween.”

Inspired by Tim Burton’s classic movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, the spooky exhibit showcases all the fan-favourite characters, including Zero the ghost dog, villain Oogie Boogie and a towering six-metre-tall Jack Skellington statue.

The walkthrough space on the corner of St-Charles Avenue and Paul-Gérin-Lajoie Road was all designed and crafted by city work crews.

Foreman Patrick Legault says the Nightmare Before Christmas theme was a project he and his team have been thinking of bringing to life for the past three years.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for some time and this year was the year,” Legault said.

Read more: The Avengers assemble alongside other famous superheroes at Montreal Halloween house

Story continues below advertisement

From the plywood silhouette cutouts to Jack’s welded steel frame, all was built and designed by hand.

Legault says his talented team took three weeks to put the scene together.

“They were passionate and we’re lucky they are talented artists,” Legault said.

Some items were recycled from past displays.

Jack’s massive sphere head was transformed from the body of a foam Christmas snowman.

Other things had to be customized, including the tailored clothing on the towering statue.

Read more: Painted pumpkins spread joy at the Shriners Hospital

Surrounded by pumpkins and hay bales, the space is ideal for family photos, Legault said.

Already, passersby couldn’t resist stopping and snapping a few pictures of the scene, including resident Mat Nardozza and his son.

“I think it’s great for kids that these visuals and activities are available, especially during this weird time that we are in,” Nardozza said.

And just like the movie, while the theme is debatable among some fans, this display, with a couple of tweaks, will be enjoyed not only during Halloween but Christmas as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to transform it into a Christmas Jack,” Legault said. “You’ll have to pass by and take new pictures of it in December.”

It’s a pleasant surprise for Nardozza, who says he will surely be returning once the snow hits the ground.

“I think it’s great that they are going to keep it up for Christmas too. It gives the flavour for both holidays that are involved in the movie,” Nardozza said.