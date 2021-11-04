Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 4 2021 9:19am
00:55

Tampered Halloween candy

Longueuil police are investigating after a razor blade was discovered in Halloween candy from Greenfield Park on the South Shore. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

