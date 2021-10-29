Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 29 2021 8:45am
03:50

Weekend Entertainment

From a Squid Game inspired night out, to some family friendly Halloween activities, entertainment columnist Jay Walker joins Global’s Laura Casella with his weekend entertainment roundup.

