Global News at 10 Regina
October 15 2021 11:00am
01:42

Regina Pats forward Logan Nijhoff leading by example

WATCH: It’s Logan Nijhoff’s fifth season with the Regina Pats and his second as the team’s captain. Taylor Shire has the story on Nijhoff’s journey to becoming a team leader.

