Doctors Manitoba
October 14 2021 8:40pm
Surgery backlog grows to 130,000 cases: Doctors Manitoba

Doctors Manitoba says the backlog of surgeries and diagnostic procedures in Manitoba has grown to about 130,000 cases from 110,000 in June.

