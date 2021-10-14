Surgery backlog grows to 130,000 cases: Doctors Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors Manitoba says the backlog of surgeries and diagnostic procedures in Manitoba has grown to about 130,000 cases from 110,000 in June.

Broken down in a report released Thursday, those numbers include more than 52,000 surgical procedures, 41,000 diagnostic imaging tests, and 35,000 other procedures including allergy tests, mammograms and endoscopies.

Diagnostic imaging tests are actually down from a high of 44,000 in June, the doctors said, and surgeries account for most of the increase.

However, the group reported that minor health issues are “becoming more complex” due to the wait times.

“This means tens of thousands of Manitobans are left waiting in pain, discomfort, and uncertainty,” said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, in a statement.

“This is a dangerous side-effect of the ongoing pandemic that is leading to delayed diagnoses, more complications, increased morbidity, and even some deaths that might have been preventable with more timely care.”

In June, Doctors Manitoba made three recommendations to the province to address the backlog fully, but said only one has seen partial implementation.

While creating a task force to oversee the backlog has seen some preliminary steps, Thompson said monthly public reporting and a provincial commitment to have the problem fixed by a certain date have not happened.

Thompson said the doctors have met with members of the provincial government, including acting health minister Kelvin Goertzen (who is now premier), former health minister Heather Stefanson and current health minister Audrey Gordon.

Read more: Opposition leaders call on province to reduce surgery backlog

Global News has reached out to the province for comment.

The group now worries that wait times will become even worse if the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic prevents surgeries in the months ahead, Thompson said.

“Doctors remain concerned, and they remain willing to increase their workload to eliminate backlog in all areas,” the report states.