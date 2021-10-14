Menu

Crime
October 14 2021 7:57am
01:39

RCMP investigating possible mischief charge linked to claims made by Doug McCallum

Global News can now report police are probing a possible charge of public mischief related to the Surrey mayor’s claims about what happened at a Save-On-Foods parking lot on Sept. 4.

