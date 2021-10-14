Crime October 14 2021 7:57am 01:39 RCMP investigating possible mischief charge linked to claims made by Doug McCallum Global News can now report police are probing a possible charge of public mischief related to the Surrey mayor’s claims about what happened at a Save-On-Foods parking lot on Sept. 4. RCMP investigating possible mischief charge linked to claims made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265098/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265098/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?