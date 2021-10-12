Menu

October 12 2021 7:44pm
01:52

Manitoba tightens COVID-19 quarantine rules for Southern Health

Stricter quarantine rules are coming to Manitoba’s Southern Health district in an effort to curb what officials say is increasing rates of community transmission in the region.

