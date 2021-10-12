Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 12:17 pm
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitobans will get a live update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Tuesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, has scheduled a virtual meeting with media for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Manitoba’s new daily case count has been climbing in recent days.

Click to play video: 'Northern communities taking precaution after rising COVID-19 cases' Northern communities taking precaution after rising COVID-19 cases
Northern communities taking precaution after rising COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported 130 new cases and two deaths Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The province reported 132 new cases Thursday, Manitoba’s highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since June 19.

Health officials haven’t been giving COVID-19 updates on weekends, so data for Saturday, Sunday and Monday is also expected Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

