Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

Manitobans will get a live update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Tuesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, has scheduled a virtual meeting with media for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba’s new daily case count has been climbing in recent days.

Health officials reported 130 new cases and two deaths Friday.

The province reported 132 new cases Thursday, Manitoba’s highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since June 19.

Health officials haven’t been giving COVID-19 updates on weekends, so data for Saturday, Sunday and Monday is also expected Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

