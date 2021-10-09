chess October 9 2021 7:18pm 02:01 Quebec Liberal MNA pushes for chess in schools Quebec Liberal MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji, is hoping a first of its kind chess tournamenet in the West Island will help promote the game and encourage schools to adopt a chess club. Elizabeth Zogalis explains. Quebec Liberal MNA pushes for chess in schools REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?