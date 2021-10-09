Menu

chess
October 9 2021 7:18pm
02:01

Quebec Liberal MNA pushes for chess in schools

Quebec Liberal MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji, is hoping a first of its kind chess tournamenet in the West Island will help promote the game and encourage schools to adopt a chess club. Elizabeth Zogalis explains.

