Quebec Liberal MNA pushes for chess in schools

Quebec Liberal MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji, is hoping a first of its kind chess tournament in the West Island will help promote the game and encourage schools to adopt a chess club.

“When I was young, I loved playing chess,” said Derraji. “It helped me, so I wanted to share this passion with my constituents and I want to promote a chess culture inside the schools.”

Derraji says he came up with the idea to hold a chess tournament to encourage all schools in his riding to adopt a chess club.

“After the pandemic, we need to be in touch and to have more social activities with schools and especially with elementary schools,” he said.

College Gerlad Godin in Pierrefonds played host to the first-ever tournament. Around 70 participants from seven different elementary and high schools took part.

Each player got five 10-minute matches and was paired by age and skill level. It was their first time playing in a tournament setting for many of the participants on Saturday. Some were as young as six or seven years old.

“I like that we can play with our minds and we have time to think and show what we are good at,” said seven-year-old Ella.

Quebec Chess Federation President Eric Bopala says the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit has helped promote the game, but local tournaments are vital for getting the younger generation involved.

“This is a great initiative,” said Bopala. “I hope we see an interest from the younger generation and we hope this tournament helps promote the game of chess in Quebec.”

Although this was the first tournament of its kind in the West Island, Dejarri is confident it won’t be the last.

There was no prize money for this tournament, mostly just bragging rights. But Dejarri says he will support any school in his riding that wants to adopt a chess club.

